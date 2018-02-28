Notorious Scammers Arrested For Issuing Fake Customs Recruitment Letters In Calabar (Photo)

The alleged scammers after they were apprehended by security operatives

The Calabar Free Trade Zone in Cross River and Akwa Ibom Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested three suspected job syndicates.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of Calabar Free Trade Zone and Akwa Ibom Area Command, Mrs. Patience Burromvyat, said the suspects were arrested on February 24 in Calabar.

She said the suspects were nabbed for issuing fake Customs recruitment letters to the public and swindling them.

Burromvyat added that the arrest was made possible through a tip-off by the public and surveillance by officers.

“Their method of operation involves opening a fake website on which they advertise recruitment purportedly by NCS to attract job seekers who are duped.

“I take this opportunity to advise the public, especially job seekers, to beware of Internet fraudsters who ask for money to give jobs.

“Recruitment into the Nigerian Customs Service will be advertised in the media at the appropriate time by the headquarters,’’ she said.

The controller said the suspects would be arraigned after investigation, to act as a deterrent to others.

Effiong Umoh, whom the NCS identified as the principal suspect, told NAN in an interview that he got the link through a friend on Facebook.

He said he was looking for a job when he was lured into the act.

“I got the forms from a man I met on Facebook. He gave me the forms through one of his boys in Calabar. He even promised that we would go to Port Harcourt for the recruitment.

“I have not met the guy; I only had transaction with his boys in Calabar. I have not given out letters to anybody.

“He told us that we will give him N280,000 when he gives us the job. His name is Adamu, I have his account number and other details on my phone.

“He told me that the NCS was doing replacement, which was what attracted me to do business with him,’’ Umoh said.

