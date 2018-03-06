News Feed

Man Spotted Riding Strange Bicycle On The Streets Of Lagos In Broad Daylight (Video)

A video has shown the moment a man was spotted riding a rather strange bicycle on the streets of Lagos.

In the video which was shot by some persons riding in a Keke Napep, the unidentified man is seen balanced on the bicycle which has been apparently mechanically modified to look way taller than the original version. He is casually pedaling away in broad daylight as onlookers watch on.

The video was reportedly taken in the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos.

It has not been confirmed how he managed to work his bicycle into its current shape.

Watch the video below: 

