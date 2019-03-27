Building collapse: Those responsible will feel the full wrath of the law – Buhari fumes

President Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear that the contractors and developers of any building collapse, will be severely punished according to law.

This was made known by Buhari, while he played host to the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) at the Presidential Villa. The visit which was necessitated by a recent collapse of buildings in Lagos, which left more that. 20 persons including school children dead.

In Buhari’s words:

“The recent tragic incidents in Lagos and many others across the country, remind us of the need to strictly adhere to quality standards when it comes to construction projects.

“Young, innocent lives must never be lost due to incompetence and greed. Simply put, no corners must be cut.

“l want to assure you that those responsible for such incidents of professional negligence will feel the full wrath of the law.”

“As a government, we remain focused and committed to ensuring that we create an inclusive and diversified economy. This simply means national growth must impact on the silent majority.

“This is why in the past three years, we focused on key job-creating sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure development.”