Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended his lead in the Kano re-run election.

Game ward in Nasarrawa local government had the highest number of voters during the re-run polls and after the polls on Saturday, APC polled 10,536 votes to defeat PDP who polled 3,409 votes.

At the time of filing this report, collation has ended.