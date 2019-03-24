Benue Rerun:Ortom declared winner

by Verity

 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has won the just concluded governorship election to continue for another four years.

Ortom, who was elected in his first term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress,APC but decamped towards the end of his tenure to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the just concluded supplementary governorship election in the state.

Ortom polled a total of 434,473 votes to defeat his closest rival, the APC candidate who got 345,155 votes in the rerun poll, which held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments.

In the first ballot, the incumbent governor scored 410,576 votes and led with 81,554 votes over APC’s Jime, who had scored 329,022 votes.

 

You may also like

Court fines former minister $7000 for assaulting three women

Nnamdi Kanu names people to be arrested along with him (See)

PDP: Sheriff Expresses Readiness To Abide By Tenure Agreement

There Will Be Massive Protests If Rescheduled Polls Are Shifted – Balarabe Musa

Photo of the day: Girl strips unclad, covers her body with Davido’s painting

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Up To 61 In FIFA Ranking

Buhari’s Return To Power A Misadventure For Nigerians, Says Fayose

House Of Reps Summon FCT Minister Over Tax

Delta Central Senatorial By-Election Litmus Test For INEC In 2015 – Akume

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *