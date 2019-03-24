Benue Rerun:Ortom declared winner

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has won the just concluded governorship election to continue for another four years.

Ortom, who was elected in his first term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress,APC but decamped towards the end of his tenure to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the just concluded supplementary governorship election in the state.

Ortom polled a total of 434,473 votes to defeat his closest rival, the APC candidate who got 345,155 votes in the rerun poll, which held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments.

In the first ballot, the incumbent governor scored 410,576 votes and led with 81,554 votes over APC’s Jime, who had scored 329,022 votes.