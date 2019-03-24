Towards Building a Sustainable Environment; Hall 7 Celebrates International Day of Forests

by Victor

Towards building a sustainable environment and improving the quality of the environment, Hall 7 Real Estate Ltd on Thursday 21st of March 2019, joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day of Forests by planting trees in Abuja, Nigeria.

The International Day of Forests was established by a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclamation on 28 November 2012 and observed annually on March 21st. The theme for this year’s celebration “Forest and Education” with a focus on creating awareness that details the import of proper environmental practices.

Commenting on the IDF commemoration, the Chief Executive Officer, Hall 7 Real Estate Limited, Olayinka Braimoh stated, “International Day of forests is more than a random day for us at Hall 7. It is a rallying call for us to strive towards a safer and environmental friendly society. This can only be achieved by collaborative effort; where each and every one of us feel obligated to protect the environment and develop a sense of responsibility towards the environment that has given us so much.

As part of activities to commemorate the day, Hall 7 Real Estate embarked on a Tree planting exercise in the federal capital territory Abuja, as well as educate members of the public on the import of good environmental practices.  

Hall 7 Real Estate Limited is a leading contemporary Real Estate Development Company based in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. It provides exceptionally high quality residential and commercial properties that deliver quantitative value to its clients such as, The Brookshore Residence, The Bridge Apartments, Imperial Vista and The Bridge Peridot.
