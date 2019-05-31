Court remands woman who accused snake of swallowing N35m JAMB money

by Valerie Oke

Court remands woman who accused snake of swallowing N35m JAMB money
A Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Friday has Philomina Chieshe and five other Joint Admission and Matriculation Board officials, over their involvement in the missing N35 million fraud.

Chieshe had claimed that funds made from sales of JAMB e-card in Benue had been swallowed by a mysterious snake.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) had arraigned Chieshe alongside Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu on eight counts bordering on refusal to account for the board’s money between 2014 to 2016.

Justice Peter Afen on Friday had ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of EFCC until their bail application is heard.
The judge then adjourned until Monday, June 3, 2019, for the hearing of their bail application.
