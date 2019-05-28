Video: Moment White Garment Church Go Agog With ”Zanku” Dance During Vigil

by Eyitemi

Popular social media influenced and a former singer, Tunde Ednuts, has shared the video of how a white garment church went berserk during a vigil because of the popular “Zanku” legwork dance.

According to the video her shared via his Instagram page today, 28th May, the church erupted towards the end when of the vigil when the lead singer rendered the “GBE Body e” line of the song and members reciprocated with Zanku.

These white garment churches dey bubble Oo! Their night vigil is something else. Gbe body e! Jor….

