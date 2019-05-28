Nigerians Drag Oshiomole For Disagreeing With Supreme Court Judgement On Zamfara State

by Eyitemi

Nigerians Drag Oshiomole For Disagreeing With Supreme Court Judgement On Zamfara State

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to fire heavy missiles at the National Chairman of the Ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomole, over his comment on the Supreme Court judgement on Zamfara state.

Oshiomole had said that the Supreme court didn’t deliver judgement in the state but delivered imposition on the people of the state.

What Nigerian are saying:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
APC, oshiomole, pdp, Supreme Court, zamfara

You may also like

I still don’t understand how Soyinka won Nobel prize – Omokri

New Lagos CP speaks tough, ” I’ll dine with to devil to protect Lagosians ”

Special interview of President Buhari to air on NTA today

‘Buhari’s recent interview proves that his governance is truly a failure’ – PDP

Fresh Graduate Burnt To Death Two Weeks Before Her NYSC

Kwankwaso To Ribadu: Defecting To PDP Will Be Your Biggest Political Mistake

FG Lines Up 15 Witnesses Against Saraki, Ekweremadu

Ex-Gov. Niyi Adebayo, Minister Lampoon PDP Defectors

Abuja Court Ruling: New PDP Members To Be Treated As Criminals – Tukur

Makarfi Caretaker C’ttee Deceiving Nigerians — Sheriff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *