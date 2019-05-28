Nigerians Drag Oshiomole For Disagreeing With Supreme Court Judgement On Zamfara State

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to fire heavy missiles at the National Chairman of the Ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomole, over his comment on the Supreme Court judgement on Zamfara state.

Oshiomole had said that the Supreme court didn’t deliver judgement in the state but delivered imposition on the people of the state.

What Nigerian are saying:

People voted for @atiku and @MBuhari imposed himself on Nigerians. Shameful!! — Raphael 🇳🇬 (@Raphezeh) May 27, 2019

I knew this man will never accept they erred as a party for flouting the rule which the judiciary’s interpreted. I said he’d call it another crown theft as he did to @bukolasaraki. Did Nigerians not vote for PDP’s @atiku but APC was imposed on them? — Elvis Patriach (@ABganasquare) May 27, 2019

Eat your banana and ignore them, my able chairman. — Heich, N.D (@HnanenD) May 27, 2019

