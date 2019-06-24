Buhari recommends death penalty for kidnappers

Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) has recommended capital punishment for kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes. This is in a bid to tackle the growing insecurity in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, NAN reports that Buhari, a former Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, in the 8th National Assembly said;

“These heinous crimes against humanity have gone beyond the normal Fulani herdsmen attacks and have become a real trade for those who engage in them.

“Let me be honest with you, the situation is nationwide and very worrisome. I believe and I am afraid because Nigerians themselves are yet to take a drastic measures.

“I believe by the time anyone caught in the act faces death penalty other people will learn and stop.

“Kidnappers have been arrested nothing has been done to them. I believe taking them to court is a longer process,’’ he said

He continued saying;

”Today, going to Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Singapore or India with drugs or to commit other forms of crime attracts death penalty and such had to an extent stemmed the trend.

“Nigerians are very stubborn people; they won’t change except there is a deterrent. These people collect cash from victims and take it to banks but the banks have not been reporting receipt of strange money accounts,” he said.

“I am sure some people would have supplied information to the culprits on the movement of the former minister’s son and the location of his farm.

”Nobody will tell me that Fulani herdsmen came from Niger Republic to abduct him without information,’’ he said.