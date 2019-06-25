Egypt 2019 AFCON: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Boycott Pre-Match press Conference

The Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to show up for the pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Guinea tomorrow, June 26th. According to sources, they are said to be at loggerhead with the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) over unpaid allowance and match bonuses.

They won their opening match of the continental showpiece after overcoming a stubborn Burundi side by a lone goal courtesy of Ighalo.

The Super Eagles need at least a draw or a win in the fixture to spare them the blushes of waiting for the last match of the campaign. Their opponents have a solitary point from their first match of the campaign after playing a 2-2 draw with Madagascar.