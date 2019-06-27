Fani Kayode Sends Open Letter Yoruba Governors of SW

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has sent an open letter to the 6 Yoruba governors of the South West region of Nigeria urging them to refuse to give what he termed ”Yoruba land” to the Fulani herdsmen for settlements.

What he wrote in full:

I am sending a message to the 6 Yoruba Governors of SW Nigeria and Kwara state in NC, which is a predominantly Yoruba state, through this medium. It is my intention to see each of u at some point because I consider you all to be my friends but let me say this much here and now..1/

I urge you not to give one inch of Yorubaland to the Fulani herdsmen for settlements. If you do you it will be a great betrayal and a costly mistake. I speak as your kinsman, brother, and friend and I speak out of love and concern. Please take what I am saying very seriously.

and do not do it under any circumstances. May God protect our people and grant us peace and unity in the SW.

See his tweet below:

I am sending a message to the 6 Yoruba Governors of SW Nigeria and Kwara state in NC,which is a predominantly Yoruba state,through this medium. It is my intention to see each of u at some point because I consider you all to be my friends but let me say this much here and now..1/ — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 27, 2019