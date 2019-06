American boxer, Deontay Wilder has taken to Twitter to mock Anthony Joshua following the latter’s defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr during last night’s fight.

Andy Ruiz Jr. stopped Joshua in the seventh rounds to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Reacting to Joshua’s loss, Wilder who has been said to be avoiding Joshua said; “He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts. Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!”