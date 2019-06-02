‘I was set up’ – Neymar breaks his silence over rape allegation

Brazilian football star, Neymar, has broken his silence following a rape accusation by a young lady.

A police report filed in São Paulo revealed that the woman alleges that the footballer raped her in a hotel in the French capital, where he plays for Paris St-Germain (PSG).

The woman who is yet to be named met Neymar on Instagram and suggested they meet in Paris. Neymar went ahead to get her a plane ticket from Brazil to France and a reservation at the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe.

When the footballer arrived at the hotel on May 15th, he was “apparently drunk,” the woman alleges. The police report further revealed that after conversation and embraces, “at some point, Neymar became aggressive, and through violence, engaged in sexual intercourse against the will of the victim.”

The document went on to reveal that the said woman returned to Brazil two days later, without reporting the alleged incident to French police. This was due to her been “emotionally shaken and afraid to register the facts in another country.”

Neymar’s management via a stament addressed the allegation saying: “We completely repudiate the unjust accusations and, above all, the exposure in the press of an extremely negative situation.”

Neymar’s dad while speaking with Band TV in Brazil on Saturday said that; “it is clear that it was a trap. If public opinion is not cleared up, and if we can’t show the truth rapidly, this will snowball. If we have to show Neymar’s WhatsApps and the conversations with this girl, we will”.