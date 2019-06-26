Just In: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Defeat Guinea, Set Record

by Valerie Oke

Just In: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Defeat Guinea, Sets Record

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Guinea by lone goal during their second group stage match at the ongoing Total African Cup of Nation.

The Eagles began the match on the front foot and should have opened the scoring in the first half but for the profligacy of striker, Odion Ighalo,  who chose to shoot when he could have squared up for Ahmed Musa who was better placed for a tap in.

The second half began in a different fashion as they went on to open the scoring through Kenneth Omeruo in the 74th minute from a lovely corner kick.

As a result of the victory today, they are now the first team to make it to the knock out stage with a match to spare in the current campaign.

 

Tags from the story
egypt 2019, guinea, super eagles

