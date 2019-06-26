AFCON 2019: ''Ighalo can't even pass Jamb and you want him to pass the ball'' - Nigerians Throw Mud At Striker Despite Emerging Victorious

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Guinea by a lone goal to nil during their second group stage match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament.

However, this didn’t stop Nigerians from throwing mud at striker, Odion Ighalo, for failing to square up to Musa to open the scoring earlier in the match.

What Nigerians are saying:

Ighalo can’t even pass Jamb and you want him to pass the ball pic.twitter.com/TlqoV55KZT — Jide Jammal Jaynaija (@JayNaija) June 26, 2019

Selfish play from Ighalo. Could have been a tap in for Musa. #NGAGUI — Emeka Nnadozie (@ChNnadozie) June 26, 2019

Ighalo is moving mad! Missing chances like he missed his period. #NGAGUI — Dr Ayeni Official (@Adamsayeni) June 26, 2019

This Ighalo guy can never know how to make decisions.

Even in family matters#NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/OFfp1UPQSn — Ahkan_Imoh (@AkanimoEssien6) June 26, 2019

