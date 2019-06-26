AFCON 2019: ”Ighalo can’t even pass Jamb and you want him to pass the ball” – Nigerians Throw Mud At Striker Despite Emerging Victorious

by Eyitemi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Guinea by a lone goal to nil during their second group stage match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament.

However, this didn’t stop Nigerians from throwing mud at striker, Odion Ighalo, for failing to square up to Musa to open the scoring earlier in the match.

What Nigerians are saying:

Tags from the story
egypt 2019, guinea, nigeria, super eagles

