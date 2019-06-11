Neymar, Ronaldo And Messi – See Who The World’s Highest Paid Athlete Is

Five times Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, has emerged as the World’s highest-paid athlete after coming from behind to topple Floyd Mayweather, who held the crown last year.

The Argentine amassed a total of $127 million in total earnings to clinch top spot ahead of long term rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese International was ahead of the Argentine during the last edition of the Forbes Media ranking.

A move to Juventus saw his salary dropped to $65 million and his total earning became $109 million. He was still able to make the second spot despite the drop in his earnings.

See the list below: