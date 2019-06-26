Nigeria vs Guinea: Coach Rohr drops Mikel, makes key changes



Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has dropped the captain of the team, Mikel Obi, their second game against Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Following Mikel’s substandard performance in their match against Burundi, many Nigerian football fans had asked that he be dropped.

The coach also made some changes which including Odion Ighalo, replacing Paul Onuachu while Moses Simon starts ahead of Samuel Chukwueze.

Chidozie Awaziem will replace Shehu Abdullahi, who is out based on his injury, and Leon Balogun will replace an injured William Troost-Ekong. Ahmed Musa who was a substitute in the match against Burundi will start in this game.

Daniel Akpeyi, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, and Odion Ighalo are Nigeria’s starting 11 against Guinea at 3:30 p.m.