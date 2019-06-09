Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr drops 2 players as he releases his final 23-man list

by Olabanji

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr drops 2 players as he releases his final 23-man list for Africa Cup of Nations 2019.

The 65-years-old head coach has dropped Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi.

The 23-man squad is lead by Captain Mikel Obi

The final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in Egypt are
Goal keepers:Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem,William Ekong; Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen; Moses Simon Henry Onyekuru; Odion Ighalo; Alexander Iwobi; Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze

The Nigeria National team is scheduled to travel to Egypt on Sunday 9th of June in preparation of the African Cup of Nations which is starting on June 16.
Tags from the story
afcon, AFCON 2019

