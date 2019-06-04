Trigger Happy Police Allegedly Kills Young man Named Christian Onuoha

by Eyitemi

Trigger Happy Police Allegedly Kill Young man Named Christian Onuoha

A Twitter user @royal_Makky has shared the story of how a trigger happy police officer killed a young man named, Christian Onuoha, yesterday at Umuahia, capital of Abia state.

According to the user, the name of the police is Collins Apkugo, and the unfortunate incident reportedly happened after the deceased ran into the police officer late in the night and asked him to dim his light.

Her tweet:

What she wrote:

Christian Onuoha shot dead by policeman this evening at Okwulaga Afara-Ukwu, Ibeku, Umuahia, State.

The policeman’s name has been verified as Collins Akpugo @segalink. We are working on getting his picture

You may also like

FCT Minister Worthy Of Emulation, Says Aide

Fulani Herdsmen: Northern Senators Warn Against Inflammatory Statements

57-year-old VP Arrested For Defiling 12-year-old Student

Islamic Cleric Condemns Boko Haram Insurgency

Fulani Herdsmen Sack Governor’s Village, Slaughters 22

Introducing Jumia Summer Sale: Get up to half price on all items on Jumia!

Police Defuse Bomb Hidden In Shop In Jos

How Gunmen Attacked First Generation Bank, Police Station – Taraba Govt

Lady cries out for help after her brother who left behind a suicide note, goes missing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *