Trigger Happy Police Allegedly Kills Young man Named Christian Onuoha

A Twitter user @royal_Makky has shared the story of how a trigger happy police officer killed a young man named, Christian Onuoha, yesterday at Umuahia, capital of Abia state.

According to the user, the name of the police is Collins Apkugo, and the unfortunate incident reportedly happened after the deceased ran into the police officer late in the night and asked him to dim his light.

Her tweet:

Christian Onuoha shot dead by policeman this evening at Okwulaga Afara-Ukwu, Ibeku, Umuahia, State.

The policeman’s name has been verified as Collins Akpugo @segalink. We are working on getting his picture