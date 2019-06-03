Video: Billionaire Owner of Coscharis Motors Spotted Evangelizing On The Street Of Lagos

The Billionaire Owner of Coscharis Motors, Cosmas Maduka, was spotted preaching the gospel on the street of Lagos in a now-viral-video.

According to Reno Omokri who shared the video via his Twitter handle this morning, the business mogul is reportedly worth $800 million but yet lives a righteous life.

As shared by Reno Omokri:

This is Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Motors. Worth $800 million. An evangelist. He does NOT collect tithes or owns Private Jets. But, he evangelises in the streets. Be suspicious of any Christianity whose end result is MONEY and not SOUL WINNING #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/nYvVatd170 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 3, 2019

Video below:

