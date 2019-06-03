Video: Billionaire Owner of Coscharis Motors Spotted Evangelizing On The Street Of Lagos

by Eyitemi

Video: Billionaire Owner of Coscharis Motors Spotted Evangelizing On The Street Of Lagos

The Billionaire Owner of Coscharis Motors, Cosmas Maduka, was spotted preaching the gospel on the street of Lagos in a now-viral-video.

According to Reno Omokri who shared the video via his Twitter handle this morning, the business mogul is reportedly worth $800 million but yet lives a righteous life.

As shared by Reno Omokri:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Video below:
Tags from the story
coscharis, cosmas maduka, lagos

You may also like

So Disgusting! See What a Man Found on His Bed in the Morning After a One-night Stand with a Prostitute

Sultan Of Sokoto And Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja Nominated For 2012 Nobel Peace Prize

“My Husband has Aborted My Pregnancy with Punches at Least Three Times”: Wife Tells Court

The Amazing Aloe Vera

[Advice Needed] I Can’t Get Him Off My Mind!!! What Should I Do?

3 Ways Attractive Women Play Hard To Get (That Work EVERY TIME)

These amazing transformation after their plastic surgery will blow your mind

THE CHANGE WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR

5 Ways To Make Your Vacations More Memorable

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *