‘Kumuyi has betrayed his calling for asking that we support Buhari’ – FFK drags Pastor Kumuyi

by Temitope Alabi

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, is not in any way happy with Pastor Kumuyi following the latter’s recent post about President Buhari.

The Clergyman and founder of the Deeper Christian Life Church advised Christians to stop attacking President Buhari through every means available to them.

Kumuyi who made this known at his Church in Gbagada yesterday Sunday, June 2nd, said it is not good to attack a person of authority.

Reacting to Kumuyi’s call, FFK wrote

“Don’t attack Buhari”- Kumuyi.

God deliver us from shepherds that slaughter the sheep,that defend the cruel,that support injustice,that love the wicked,that serve the tyrant,that despise the weak,that enslave the poor and that worship genocidal maniacs and sociopathic butchers.

