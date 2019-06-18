What Nigerians Are Saying After MC Oluomo And Son Were Spotted With The Governor Of Atlanta Would Wow You

by Eyitemi

What Nigerians Are Saying After MC Oluomo And Son Were Spotted With The Governor Of Atlanta Would Wow You

Following the now-viral news that one of the members of the National Union Of Road Transport Worker(NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya who is more known as “MC Oluomo was spotted with the governor of Atlanta, USA, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

Nigerians while reacting to the news have expressed mixed reactions with some querying if he is planning to open a branch of NURTW in the state.

Some lauded him for giving his son the best education money can buy and not making him follow his own line of business.

Check out What Nigerians are saying below:

 
Tags from the story
Atlanta, MC Oluomo

You may also like

Oyo’s Technical University To Open 2013

How To Get Up And Move On When Your Guy Doesn’t Want To Commit

5 Causes of Mood Swings in Women

68-Year-Old Professor Of Physics Convicted Of Smuggling Cocaine

Nigeria may miss digital broadcast migration deadline

[Advice Needed] I Like My Younger Sister’s Friend, I Don’t Know How To Ask Her Out. Please Help!

First Aid For Sunburn!!!

5 Funny Things Men Do When They’re Sick!

Nigeria Requires $16m For Reproductive Health Services – UNFPA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *