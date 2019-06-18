“How FG Is Fooling Nigerians With Anti- Corruption Crusade” – Falana

Human right activist, Femi Falana, has accused both the Federal government and the Code of Conduct Bureau(CCB) of nepotism in their anti-corruption fight.

According to Falana who spoke at a stakeholder’s meeting in Kano, he condemned both the federal government and the CCB for failing to make public the assets declaration submitted by president Muhammadu Buhari and other governors as requested by SERAP.

His words:

“The federal government has also failed to show commitment to the fight against corruption by encouraging secrecy with respect to asset declaration by public officers.”

“A few days ago, the CCB turned down the request made by SERAP for the release of copies of the declaration forms of former state governors and presidents on the grounds that the declaration forms are private documents.

“With respect, it is illogical to claim that the asset declaration forms submitted by the erstwhile public officers are private documents.

“Accordingly, the rejection of the request by SERAP is a contravention of section 1 of the freedom of information act, 2011 and article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

“It is hoped that the CCB will review its position and allow citizens to access the information in the declaration forms submitted to it by all public officers in view of the new policy of the Buhari administration to enforce effective asset declaration by public office holders.”