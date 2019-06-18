Weather For 2: Kate Henshaw Shares What To Do

by Eyitemi

Weather For 2: Kate Henshaw Shares What To Do

Legendary Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has advised that while it is important to get warmth during the rainy season, one should not let it bring down one’s value.

According to the singer who made this known while fielding questions from journalists during the red carpet for an event, she said getting warmth through sexual intercourse should only be practiced by married people.

She added that while anyone is also free to get warmth by whatever means they chose, it should be done without losing one’s value.

Kate Henshaw is a multi-award winning actress who has currently produced and acted in over 50 movies.

 
