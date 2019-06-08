”Why I Am Happy That Hazard And Sarri” Are Leaving Chelsea – 9ice

by Eyitemi

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice, has shared that he is happy that Chelsea coach, Maurizio Sarri, is set to leave and also that Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid because of the decision making of the club which he described as “terrible.”

9ice who made his view known via his Twitter handle added that Chelsea needs to start honoring contracts with coaches so as to reshape the club.

What he wrote:

