Alisson Becker Wins European Golden Gloves Award, Sets Record

by Olayemi Oladotun

Brazilian and Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker has been awarded as the best goal keeper during the 2018/2019 Champions league season.

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker

The Liverpool goalkeeper won the champions league last season in a sterling performance of the season.

Also Read: Liverpools’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, on the verge of history

He was the only goalkeeper to make the top 5 list of best players in Europe.

By winning the award, he becomes the first Brazilain to win an individual UEFA Club football award since 2009/2010 season.

Former Inter Milan stars, Maicon and Julio Ceasar, were the last Brazilians to win awards.

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker
Tags from the story
Alisson Becker, Inter Milan, Julio Ceasar, Liverpool
0

You may also like

Musa, Omeruo Passed Fit for Iran Opener

Super Eagles move to 5th in Africa, 40th in the World

Tennis: Seeds Kvitova, Bouchard, Wozniacki Reach Wuhan Semis

Djokovic Pulls Out Of Madrid Open

BARCELONA REACH UCL ROUND OF 16

Falconets Beat South Africa 1-0 to Claim 2014 World Cup Berth.

”The Jazz I Did That Did Not Allow People Win Big Has Expired” – Nairabet Owner Fumes After A Punter Won N10.9m

‘The Boy From Portugal. Now The Greatest Player In The History Of Football.’ – Ace Comedian, Ayo Makun, Says As He Lead Fans Reactions To Cristiano Ronaldo’s 34th Birthday

Fan Dies In UAE After Watching Nigeria Play Sweden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *