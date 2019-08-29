Alisson Becker Wins European Golden Gloves Award, Sets Record

Brazilian and Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker has been awarded as the best goal keeper during the 2018/2019 Champions league season.

The Liverpool goalkeeper won the champions league last season in a sterling performance of the season.

He was the only goalkeeper to make the top 5 list of best players in Europe.

By winning the award, he becomes the first Brazilain to win an individual UEFA Club football award since 2009/2010 season.

Former Inter Milan stars, Maicon and Julio Ceasar, were the last Brazilians to win awards.