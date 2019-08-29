Carabao Cup Draw: Man City To Play Preston, Man Utd Meet Rochdale

Defending champion Manchester City will travel to Preston in the Carabao Cup third round, while Manchester Manchester United will host League One side Rochdale.

Liverpool were drawn away against MK Dons and Southampton will visit south coast rivals Portsmouth.

Also Read: 9ice Reacts As Manchester United Humiliates Chelsea

Last year’s finalists Chelsea will play Grimsby or Macclesfield, Tottenham face League Two’s Colchester United, and Arsenal host Nottingham Forest.

The ties will be played in the week beginning 23 September.