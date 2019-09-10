Davido Pens Emotional Tribute To His Late Mother

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido on Tuesday penned an emotional tribute to his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, who passed away in 2003, at age 39.

Davido's father and mother
Davido’s father and mother
According to Urbanlife, the singer’s mother, who gave up the ghost on the 40th birthday of her husband, Adedeji Adeleke, had gone to the church in the morning for service and when she came back, she locked herself in a room.
Sadly, the lecturer at Babcock University was found dead in her apartment a few hours later.

Davido shared a photo of  his mother, looking so young and beautiful, with the words:

“LOVE U MOMMY!! !!! I KNOW ITS YOU THAT IS PROTECTING ME!!!!! I KNOW!!!! I LOVE U!! UR SON GALLANT DIE!!!!!!!! RIP!!!”

Read Also: Toyin Lawani’s Personal Assistant Goes Completely Naked On Beach (Photo)

See his full post below:

Tags from the story
Adedeji Adeleke, Davido, Veronica Adeleke
0

You may also like

7 WAYS TO MANAGE LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIPS

3 Critical Relationship Mistakes To Avoid In The New Year

I Love My Online Boyfriend But Should I Pursue The Relationship? [Advice Needed]

8 Christian Tips For Dealing With Difficult People

Bishop Oyedepo Asked To Pay N2 Billion Over Death Of 3-Year-Old

Zodwa Wabantu

South Africa Pantless Dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, Under Goes Vagina Tightening Treatment (Video)

Vitamin Deficiency Anemia; Symptoms, Causes, Complication, Treatment And Prevention

10 Things You Should Tell Your Teenage Girls!!!!

Kiki Osinbajo

‘No One Can Say I Don’t Work Hard, Says Kiki Osinbajo As She Shows Off Her Office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *