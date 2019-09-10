Davido Pens Emotional Tribute To His Late Mother

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido on Tuesday penned an emotional tribute to his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, who passed away in 2003, at age 39.

According to Urbanlife, the singer’s mother, who gave up the ghost on the 40th birthday of her husband, Adedeji Adeleke, had gone to the church in the morning for service and when she came back, she locked herself in a room.

Sadly, the lecturer at Babcock University was found dead in her apartment a few hours later.

Davido shared a photo of his mother, looking so young and beautiful, with the words:

“LOVE U MOMMY!! !!! I KNOW ITS YOU THAT IS PROTECTING ME!!!!! I KNOW!!!! I LOVE U!! UR SON GALLANT DIE!!!!!!!! RIP!!!”

See his full post below: