Shiites: Don’t Create Another Boko Haram, Reno Omokri Warns Buhari

Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid creating another terrorist group in Nigeria.

The popular critic warned the president to desist from using violence to fight the Islamic Movement Of Nigeria group who are protesting the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Omokri expressed that the group is ready to be violent to achieve their aims, hence, fighting them with violence can lead to the creation of a new terrorist group in Nigeria.

