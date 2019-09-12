Governor El-Rufai Replies Twitter User Who Called Him A Liar

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai on Wednesday replied a Twitter user who called him a liar.

The Twitter user, Chuks, accused the governor of spreading false news about his achievement in the state.

Reacting, El-Rufai said calling a person (including El-Rufai) a liar is not a crime in Kaduna state, daring the accuser to post some fake video, pictures or words that could incite violence in the state.

The Governor made it clear that he anyone who disrupts the peaceful existence of Kaduna State will get his undivided attention

