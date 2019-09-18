ID Cabasa Narrates Ugly Encounter With Nigeria Police

Music producer, ID Cabasa has narrated what happened after he was slapped by a police officer while on his way home on Tuesday night.

According to him, the Uber ride he boarded was nearly hit by a Range Rover which was driven by a ‘big man’.

A little argument ensued and next was ID Cabasa getting slapped by a policeman.

Here’s what he shared on Instagram: “I had a very unfortunate incident tonight which really shows how rotten we’ve become as a people! I can categorically say that Nigerians are the problem, not Nigeria!

“The country (landmass) is not the problem but the Nation (People) are the problem. Okay, tonight, a young fellow Nigerian guy driving a Range Rover sport drove rough nearly hitting the UBER I was in on my way back home with a friend!

“The UBER guy was so scared and was trying to talk to the range guy but typical rich man-poor man tussle, the range guy overtook us and asked police guys guarding a club near bay lounge to slap the driver, I came down to have a conversation with the Range guy and in all sincerity we were having a gentleman’s discussion before the police guy he spoke to earlier started pushing me and guarding me from talking to the guy! In a nutshell, the police guy SLAPPED me!!!!

“Then people gathered, recognized me and bam he started begging!!! Sigh!

“How did we come to lose our humanity for vanity?

“Why give the gun to a person who is emotionally unbalanced and unintelligent? I wept inside my heart because it would have been a different case of chancing if it was not me.”