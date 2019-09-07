Kizz Daniel Speaks On Expecting A Baby With Fashion Stylist, Poshmerald

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has finally reacted to the reports that he is expecting a child with a fashion stylist, Poshmerald.

The lady, whose real name is Emerald Vicky is said to be due in October.

Reacting to the reports, Kizz Daniel retweeted the post with the caption:

“how many people I don give belle like this? Una no dey Taya (Don’t you get tired)?”

See the post below:

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had allegedly impregnated Davido’s ex-girlfriend, Adedamola Williams.

The model, however, has publicly debunked the rumors.