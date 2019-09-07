Kizz Daniel Speaks On Expecting A Baby With Fashion Stylist, Poshmerald

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has finally reacted to the reports that he is expecting a child with a fashion stylist, Poshmerald.

Adedamola Williams
Kizz Daniel’s alleged baby mama, Emerald Vicky

The lady, whose real name is Emerald Vicky is said to be due in October.

Reacting to the reports, Kizz Daniel retweeted the post with the caption:

“how many people I don give belle like this? Una no dey Taya (Don’t you get tired)?”

See the post below:

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had allegedly impregnated Davido’s ex-girlfriend, Adedamola Williams.

The model, however, has publicly debunked the rumors.

