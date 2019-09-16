My Friend Told Me She Wants My Man And She Will Go For Him: Lady Cries Out

by Eyitemi
File photo of a sad woman
A Nigerian lady is currently confused after her close friend asks her for permission to go for her man.

The lady went on to share screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation where the supposed friend threatened to expose the friend’s dirty secret for not conceding to her request.

The confused lady also replied that her man is aware of all her dealings but the other lady wasn’t having any of that as she kept on insisting on having the man.

In the chat, she also told the confused lady why she is finding it hard to let go when she usually give her anything she demands from her. Weird isn’t it???

Screenshots of their chats below:

 

0

