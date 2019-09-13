Tamar Braxton Posses Completely Topless On Social Media; Nigerian Boyfriend Reacts (PHOTO)

by Eyitemi
Tamar Braxton
American singer, Tamar Braxton, set the social media on fire with a new raunchy photo which has since started garnering reactions on social media.

In the photo, the singer went completely topless with only her hands covering her breast.

Her Nigerian boyfriend, David Oyefeso, couldn’t help as he dashed to the comment section to drop his own comment.

What he wrote

‘@tamarbraxton WOW! talk about beauty, brains, and style all combined in one bundle of extreme sexiness.’

See screenshot of his comment below:

