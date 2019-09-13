‘Atiku And PDP Will Be Defeated At The Supreme Court’ – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has made it known that the party is ready for the next round of legal battle with Peoples Democratic Party as well as its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The APC Chairman made this known when he responded to questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday.

The PDP on Wednesday vowed that they would appeal the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the election of President Buhari.

However, Oshiomhole said; “We as a party, we are confident, if it is within the Nigerian law, for PDP to go even to the World Court, we will meet them there.

“We are ready to meet them, President Buhari is ready to meet defeated Atiku Abubakar at the Supreme Court and the All Progressives Congress is ready to meet PDP at that court.” The APC chairman urged Atiku Abubakar and the entire members of the opposition party to forget about what happened at the polls and support Buhari to move Nigeria forward.

He continued saying; “After all, our winner is the best example that losing one election is not tantamount to the end of your political life. He lost three and today he is president,’’ he added.

Oshiomhole then thanked the judiciary for doing its job diligently.