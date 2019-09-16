My Girlfriend’s Vagina Smells So Bad Even When Her Legs Are Closed- Man Cries Out

A Nigerian man has reached out to Joro Olumofin, a popular relationship expert, over claims that his girlfriend’s vagina smells so badly even when her legs are closed.

According to the man, he said he loves the lady so much and they have been staying together for a while.

Read Also: My Boyfriend Says My Vagina Is Funny Shaped; Lady Cries Out As She Shares Photo For People To Check

The man added that he is confused because he doesn’t know how to tell the girlfriend so that she doesn’t feel bad.

Read the full story below: