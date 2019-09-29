People Were Only Happy When Jesus Shared Food And Wine: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has revealed that people were not happy when Jesus Christ spoke the truth in the Bible.

The minister expressed that no one was happy with Jesus when he was preaching, but they were happy when he multiplied food and wine.

Also Read: ‘These Monumental Structures In Western Countries Are “Dedicated To Satan” – Reno Omokri

He further expressed that the truth makes one sober and not excited.

