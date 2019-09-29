People Were Only Happy When Jesus Shared Food And Wine: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has revealed that people were not happy when Jesus Christ spoke the truth in the Bible.
The minister expressed that no one was happy with Jesus when he was preaching, but they were happy when he multiplied food and wine.
He further expressed that the truth makes one sober and not excited.
The ONLY times people were happy with Christ was when He was performing MIRACLES and MULTIPLYING WINE and FOOD. But when He was preaching, NO ONE was HAPPY. They were SOBER. Real TRUTH makes you SOBER, not EXCITED
