Anita Ebodaghe, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Estranged Wife, Remarries

by Eyitemi Majeed
Anita Ebodaghe, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's ex wife
Anita Ebodaghe, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ex-wife

According to Vanguard’s Allure, there are strong indications that Anita Ebodaghe, the estranged wife of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has remarried.

The popular magazine drew their conclusion from the fact that the beautiful mother of two recently added ‘Schafer’ to her maiden name after officially dropping Oyakhilome last year.

The duo parted ways last year after Anita claimed the man of God was having an illicit affair with some female members of the church.

Read Also: Your Husband Is The Master: Akin Alabi, Others Knock Chris Oyakhilome Over Comment

The crisis between the duo was so deep that she pulled down her profile from the church’s website even before the court granted her divorce prayer.

