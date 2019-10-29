Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Enugu

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic priest in Enugu state, barely two months after two priests were killed in the state.

Arinze Madu, a vice-rector at the Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu local government area of the state, the priest was reportedly abducted at the gate of the school on Monday evening.

Benjamin Achi, Enugu Catholic Diocese’s director of communication, while speaking with TheCable said; “Yes, father Madu has been kidnapped. He was kidnapped at the seminary where he works; Queen of Apostle, Imezi-Owa, where he is serving,” Achi said.

“Some unknown armed men accosted him while he was driving out of the seminary and they whisked him away yesterday evening.

“The security operatives are already on it and the PPRO of the state spoke about it this morning that they have received the information and they are working hard to effect his release.

“So, we hope for the best.”

He added that the diocese has not been contacted by the kidnappers for a ransom.

Meanwhile, Ebere Amaraizu, Enugu police public relations officer, has said the command is on the trial of the abductors to rescue the priest.