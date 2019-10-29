Nigeria Is Broke – Senate President

Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Monday lamented about Nigeria being faced with financial difficulties.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the University of Benin/ National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (UNIBEN/ NILDS) Postgraduate Programmes, he said “Today Nigeria is faced with the problem of availability of revenue. ”

“The time has come for National Assembly to continuously engage with revenue-generating agencies. We have to take the bull by the horn and look for our revenue wherever they are,” he added.

Read Also: Why FG Is Borrowing To Finance Budgets: Senate President

Information Nigeria recalls that only a few weeks ago, the National Assembly has budgeted N5 billion to purchase “official vehicles” for members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Nigerians had taken to different social media platforms to express their displeasure at the news.