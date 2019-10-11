BBNaija: Oppo Mobile Gifts Tacha Andriod Phone

Controversial reality star, Tacha, who has been missing from a lot of media tours since her unceremoniously exit from Big Brother Naija, has finally joined the gang.

Recall that on Thursday, Oppo mobile gave out phones to all the housemates on the recently concluded reality show. However, the disqualified was missing from the show.

Also Read: Tacha Announces TeeBillz Is Now Her Manager

But, in a new post on her social media page, the reality star showed off her Oppo phone.

See post below: