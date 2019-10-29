BBNaija’s Khole Celebrates 26th Birthday With Sexy Photos

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Khloe
Former BBNaija Housemate Khloe

Big Brother Naija housemate of the Double Wahala Season, Abiri Oluwabusayom aka Khloe is celebrating her 26th birthday today.

In her celebration, she has taken to her Instagram to share new stunning and captivating photos of herself.

Just a day before her birthday, the former housemate also prayed for everyone that has supported her so far in her journey.

Khloe was regarded as one of the controversial housemates in the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

READ ALSO – Your Husbands, Boyfriends, Baby Daddies Have Started Sliding Into My DM — BBNaija’s Khloe Tells Ladies

Her celebration began on the eve of her birthday in a house party, where she was first celebrated.

See The Photos Here:

BBNaija's Khole
BBNaija’s Khole
BBNaija's Khole
Her Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram

God will bless all of you ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Abiri Oluwabusayomi (@kokobykhloe) on

