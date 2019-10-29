BBNaija’s Khole Celebrates 26th Birthday With Sexy Photos

Big Brother Naija housemate of the Double Wahala Season, Abiri Oluwabusayom aka Khloe is celebrating her 26th birthday today.

In her celebration, she has taken to her Instagram to share new stunning and captivating photos of herself.

Just a day before her birthday, the former housemate also prayed for everyone that has supported her so far in her journey.

Khloe was regarded as one of the controversial housemates in the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Her celebration began on the eve of her birthday in a house party, where she was first celebrated.

See The Photos Here: