Benue State University Student Slaps Man For Proposing To Her In Lecture Hall

by Eyitemi
scene from the proposal
scene from the proposal

A video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment a Benue State University student slapped a man who proposed to her in the lecture hall.

In the video, the lady who was obviously not interested in the proposal slapped the unidentified man before walking out on him with the man left on his knees.

The lady’s action took onlookers by the surprise as they watched her left the scene in disbelief.

Watch the video below:

