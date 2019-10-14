Coco Gauff, 15, Becomes Youngest To Win WTA Title In 42 Years

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff has made history after winning her first-ever WTA title at the tender age of just 15 at the Linz Open.

Gauff has become the youngest player to reach a WTA final since Czech Nicole Vaidisova in 2004. She overcame 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 1-6 6-2 in the final.

Gauff, hit the limelight in summer when she beat seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams en route to the last 16 of Wimbledon.

Speaking after the historic moment, Gauff said: ‘I want to thank God for always supporting me like I wouldn’t be here without him.

‘It’s been an amazing week and I hope to come back in the future.

‘I’ll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life.’

Gauff is now the youngest to win a WTA title since Jennifer Capriati in Canada 1991.

watch the video below;