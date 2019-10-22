Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka, Wife Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Gbenga Adeyinka
Gbenga Adeyinka

Nigerian comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka and his wife Abiola are today celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Gbenga has since taken to his Instagram page to pen a sweet message for his wife which reads thus;

25 years ago, this lovely woman decided to go on a journey with me. “It’s been Tears, smiles, laughter, sadness, happiness and fights that always add spice to our married life. It is complete because of these and even more meaningful because you have been there by my side for 25 years long.

My sweet wife, you are perfect and every single day is a blessed day with you.” I bless God I found you and I will always cherish you.

Read Also: Gbenga Adeyinka, Nigerian comedian shares amazing weight loss photo

Thanks, Olórí for the wonderful children and for sticking by me through thick and thin. Let’s do another 25, and 25 and 25 and another if Christ tarries.

Happy Anniversary love.

Tags from the story
Gbenga Adeyinka
0

You may also like

Photos: Senator Florence Ita-Giwa Celebrates 67th Birthday

8 Signs You Should Make Your Girlfriend Your Wife Immediately

Actress Laide Bakare Celebrates Birthday with stunning new photos

8 High Nutrients Densed Foods

Reasons Your Child Should Not Skip Breakfast!!

20 Qualities That Set A TRUE BFF Apart From Just A Regular Friend

5 Brutal Signs You’re In Love With A WOMANIZER

Don’t Cry When When Your Husband Cheats, Just Wash Your Ass In His Food – Lady Advices

It’s Your Call: 6 Dating Rules To Break

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *