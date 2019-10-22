Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka, Wife Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka and his wife Abiola are today celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Gbenga has since taken to his Instagram page to pen a sweet message for his wife which reads thus;

25 years ago, this lovely woman decided to go on a journey with me. “It’s been Tears, smiles, laughter, sadness, happiness and fights that always add spice to our married life. It is complete because of these and even more meaningful because you have been there by my side for 25 years long.

My sweet wife, you are perfect and every single day is a blessed day with you.” I bless God I found you and I will always cherish you.

Thanks, Olórí for the wonderful children and for sticking by me through thick and thin. Let’s do another 25, and 25 and 25 and another if Christ tarries.

Happy Anniversary love.