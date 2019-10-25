Comedian Josh2Funny Proposes To His Girlfriend

by Temitope Alabi
Josh2funny
Josh2funny

Comedian Josh2funny is finally off the market as new photos which have surfaced show that he proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes.

Taking to social media, the funny man shared photos of himself with his woman, holding her hands up to show her beautiful ring with the caption; “Thanks for accepting me… Them Don collect me oooooo”

The comedian made news a while back when he bought a car for his longtime friend and partner Bellokreb.

A wedding date is yet to be announced. Big congratulations to Josh and his woman

