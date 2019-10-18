Farmers, Architects, Hairdressers Have Sex More Than Other Professions: Study

by Temitope Alabi
Study has shown that farmers, architects and hairdressers have more sex than people in other professions.

The research published by New York Post, sex expert, Kate Moyle, was quoted as saying this is so as farmers were more likely to be fitter than desk-bound city dwellers.

“Even within groups such as professions where there is a lot of similarities, we have to consider that there is a huge amount of individual differences impacting people’s sexuality and sex lives,” Moyle told the UK Mirror.

“However, what we may expect are some trends, for example, the level of physical activity in a career such as a farmer, rather than someone in an office setting may impact levels of fitness and energy,” she said.

Architects came in second with 21 per cent of them claiming to have sex once a day, and hairdressers, with 17 per cent saying they also made “whoopie” daily.

With farmers getting more sex, journalists are the least likely to get sex with one-fifth claiming they only had sex once a month.

Lawyers during the research also affirm that they fake an orgasm every time they have sex., at least 27 per cent of them.

“The lifestyle factors of our jobs such as flexibility of working hours and the environment are also likely to have an impact on all our lives not just our sex lives,” Moyle said.

