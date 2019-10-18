Rapper, Vector Agrees To Battle M.I For N40million Prize Money

Rapper Vector Tha Viper has agreed to battle fellow rapper M.I Abaga in the N40 million rap battle proposed by Willi X.O.

Willie XO and Hushpuppi joined forces to state that they will finance a rap battle between both rappers if they are down for it.

Willie XO wrote:

”This bout to become the biggest showdown in the history of Nigerian music!

My billionaire brother @hushpuppi just added 10Million to the 30Million I put on the table, so now we have ₦40 MILLION ++ on the table, winner takes all. We go even arrange extra big mulla for the opening hip hop acts. Let’s get together and make history for Nigerian hip hop! One mic, two legends, one of them will walk away with 40Million cash doing what they love. This is the time to embrace our culture! Let’s make money not beef. Come to the #LandOfSettlement in Eko hotel Lagos @mi_abaga @vectorthaviper

Read Also: Hushpuppi, Willie X.O Place N40m Bet For M.I Vs Vector’s Rap Battle

Let’s goooo!

#RawMullaNoAudio

#LetsSignTheDottedLines”.

Vector has now agreed to the battle writing;

“What’s a rat to a snake when there’s N40mil on d table? @iamwilliexo let’s

do this”.