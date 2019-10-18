Tonto Dikeh Begs To Battle M.I, Vector For 40M In Rap Challenge

by Michael
Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood star actress Tonto Dikeh has jokingly hinted that she wants to rival against rappers M.I and Vector.

The star actress had said this because she finds the prize money for the winner enticing and she is willing to try and battle against the duo.

READ ALSO – Tonto Dikeh Calls Out Friend Who Covered Book For Her During School Days, Asks If He Is More Successful Now

M.I and Vector who have been crossed in a series of rap diss tracks have been presented with over 5M naira for a rap battle by Hushpuppi.

The money which enticed Tonto to beg to be a part of the challenge would be given to the winner in the rap battle.

See The Post Here:

 

Tags from the story
M.I, tonto dikeh, Vector
0

You may also like

Lagos State Government recalls sacked 788 doctors

Nnamdi Kanu insists he won’t give up on Biafra

Jonathan is a President in Training – Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN)

President Buhari in ‘Technical Stopover’ in London – Presidency

FG set to implement No work, No pay rule

Yobe State Governor, presents 2018 Appropriation Bill for approval

Court adjourns Dasuki bail to March 2018

Aubameyang Arrives Arsenal To Finalise Transfer As Man City Sign Laporte

Sony confirms theft of Micheal Jackson’s unrealeased tracks.

Sony confirms theft of Micheal Jackson’s unrealeased tracks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *