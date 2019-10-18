Tonto Dikeh Begs To Battle M.I, Vector For 40M In Rap Challenge

Nollywood star actress Tonto Dikeh has jokingly hinted that she wants to rival against rappers M.I and Vector.

The star actress had said this because she finds the prize money for the winner enticing and she is willing to try and battle against the duo.

M.I and Vector who have been crossed in a series of rap diss tracks have been presented with over 5M naira for a rap battle by Hushpuppi.

The money which enticed Tonto to beg to be a part of the challenge would be given to the winner in the rap battle.

